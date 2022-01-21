BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials are mourning the sudden death of an active-duty emergency medical technician.

“It is with deep sadness and sense of loss that we inform our members of the sudden loss of active duty EMT Matthew Clancy,” Boston Emergency Medical Services Chief James Hooley said in a tweet.

Clancy was 34 years of age and a member of the department’s 2017 recruit class.

In a tweet, the Boston Fire Department said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Matthew Clancy and with Boston EMS.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

Wake and funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

