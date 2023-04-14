BOSTON (WHDH) - An array for special volunteer events got underway Friday ahead of One Boston Day on Saturday and 7NEWS was among the organizations taking part.

Ten years after the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, 2013, the 7NEWS team took part in several initiatives, including improvements at the Boston EMS center in Hyde Park.

7’s maintenance staff prepared and painted a break room at the facility with help from anchor Jadiann Thompson.

7’s Jon Hall was out in the facility’s garage, in the meantime, laying down a fresh coat of yellow paint.

Beyond new paint, the EMS facility is getting new appliances, including a fridge, stove and microwave donated by GW Toma in Weymouth.

“The world is a little bit different today and I’m in a lucky position that I can help and give back and it’s important to help,” George Toma of George Washington Toma TV and Appliance said.

“We need those things to keep going,” EMS Facilities Management Director John Cushing said. “And I’m sure the people that work here really appreciate it.”

