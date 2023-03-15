Boston EMTs are planning a protest Wednesday at a court hearing for a woman accused of violently attacking paramedics.

EMTs were transporting a female patient in 2019 when police say she stabbed one EMT repeatedly and used chemical spray on both of them.

The patient, Julie Tejeda of East Boston, was committed for mental health treatment and faces multiple assault charges.

Tejeda has a mental health status hearing Wednesday and could be released if the judge determines she is unfit to stand trial.

The union representing Boston first responders says it plans to attend the hearing to ask the judge to keep her in custody.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)