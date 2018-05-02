Boston enjoys summer-like warmth after a chilly April

BOSTON (WHDH) — People in Boston spent Wednesday outdoors as May got started with some summer-like warmth.

At Carson Beach in South Boston, the shoreline was full of sunbathers and people playing volleyball. The Public Garden and Common were also both crowded with people. Many people who had to work in the city Wednesday took their lunch breaks outside at the garden and the Greenway, where long lines could be seen waiting at several food trucks.

People out at Faneuil Hall in the evening said they were happy to be out without a jacket.

The summer preview will continue until Friday, when temperatures are expected to drop down closer to the seasonal average through the end of the weekend.

