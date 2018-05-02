Boston enjoys summer-like warmup after a chilly April

BOSTON (WHDH) — People in Boston spent Wednesday outdoors as May got started with some summer-like warmth.

At Carson Beach in South Boston, shoreline was full of sunbathers and people playing volleyball. The Public Garden and Common were also both crowded with people. Those who had to work Wednesday took their lunch breaks outside at the garden and the Greenway, where long lines waited at several food trucks.

The summer preview will continue until Friday, with temperatures returning to seasonable numbers for the weekend.

