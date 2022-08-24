BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston announced that it’s expanding its Thursday free movie nights “to help ease the evening commutes for those waiting for Orange Line replacement buses,” the city said in a release.

The initiative, Boston Together Again, launched last month, and has been hosting weekly outdoor movie nights on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Starting tomorrow and running through the end of the Orange Line shutdown, movies will screen at 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursdays in Copley Square “to provide some entertainment for commuters heading home from work.”

The movies include:

Thursday, August 25 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – The Wizard of Oz

Thursday, September 8 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Ghost

Thursday, September 15 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Hairspray (1988 version)

Thursday, September 22 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Mission Impossible II

