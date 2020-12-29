Boston extends eviction moratorium for public housing residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - A moratorium prohibiting evictions over unpaid rent for public housing residents in Boston will stay in place until March 1, Boston Housing Authority officials said Tuesday.

The moratorium was issued earlier in the year but was set to expire at the end of December. Residents who are unable to pay rent still need to notify their landlord or housing manager, officials said.

Residents can still be evicted for criminal activity or to protect the health and safety of other residents, BHA officials said.

