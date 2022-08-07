BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu extended the previously announced heat emergency in city through Monday, August 8 due to the projected sweltering temperatures in the forecast.

“With the weather forecast now showing the high temperatures and humidity lasting through Monday, we’re extending the heat emergency to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are safe,” said Wu in a statement. “I encourage residents to continue to utilize our cooling centers and splash pads, and to check on your neighbors.”

Temperatures are projected to rest in the high 90’s, according to The Weather Channel.

Cooling centers will open at 16 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday. A full list of centers is available at boston.gov/heat.

Boston EMS Chief James Hooley reminded residents to drink plenty of water and to limit time in the heat.

“Confusion and weakness can be signs of heat-related illness, requiring immediate medical assistance,” said Hooley. It doesn’t matter how young or healthy you are, everyone is vulnerable to the effects of extreme temperatures.”

