BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday that the hours of operations at 25 Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) deep water pools and wading pools, as well as Bradley Palmer State Park Spray Deck in the Town of Topsfield, will be extended to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday to offer residents more opportunities to stay cool during the ongoing heat wave.

“The state’s many deep water and wading pools, as well as its spray decks, are very popular destinations for children and their families as they seek outdoor recreation and receive a respite from the summer heat,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “During this ongoing heat wave, we ask everyone to take appropriate safety measures in staying cool for their own wellbeing, like visiting a Commonwealth pool during these next couple of days.”

“As Massachusetts continues to experience high temperatures in every region of the state, our Administration is urging everyone to take advantage of the extended hours of operations at state swimming facilities to stay cool,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “Since coming into office we have worked incredibly hard to ensure a high level of access to the state parks system, including at our state pools, especially when it’s needed most.”

The Baker-Polito Administration is also urging people to check in on their family, friends and neighbors, especially the older folks, those who live alone, those without air conditioning, and people with underlying health issues.

Extreme heat can have dangerous consequences if proper precautions are not taken. Most heat disorders, such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are due to dehydration and overexposure to the sun and heat.

“Ensuring greater access to outdoor recreational resources is a high priority for the Baker-Polito Administration as we strive to provide communities with ample opportunities to safely stay cool,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “In combination with the Administration’s Summer Nights Program, traditional programming at state parks, and the extension of hours at swimming facilities and spray decks, the public will have significant opportunities to get outside and enjoy our state parks system.”

The following DCR-managed pools will have extended hours of operations from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on July 20 and July 21:

Pools:

Gerald J. Mason Pool, Amory Street, Agawam;

Reilly Memorial Pool, Chestnut Hill Avenue, Brighton;

Artesani Wading Pool, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton;

McCrehan Memorial Pool, Rindge Avenue, Cambridge;

Veterans Memorial Pool, Magazine Beach, Cambridge;

Vietnam Veterans Pool, Carter Street, Chelsea;

Sara Jane Sherman Memorial Pool, Meadow Street, Chicopee;

Philip Weihn Pool, West Boylston Street, Clinton;

Allied Veterans Memorial Pool, Elm Street, Everett;

Veteran’s Memorial Swimming Pool, Eastern Avenue, Fall River;

Gustave Johnson Memorial Pool, Wanoosnock Avenue, Fitchburg;

Olsen Swimming Pool, Turtle Pond Parkway, Hyde Park;

Geisler Memorial Pool, High Street, Lawrence;

Lt. Colonel Edward J. Higgins Pool, Crawford Street, Lawrence;

Raymond Lord Memorial Pool, Cross Street, Lowell;

Holland Memorial Pool, Mountain Avenue, Malden;

Ryan Wading Pool, 350 River St., Mattapan;

Lloyd Memorial Pool, Tremont Street, Melrose;

P. Eugene Casey Pool, Prospect Street, Milford;

Cass Memorial Pool, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Roxbury;

Latta Brothers Memorial Pool, Broadway, Somerville;

Connors Memorial Pool, River Street, Waltham;

Dealtry Memorial Pool, Pleasant Street, Watertown;

Bennett Field Pool, Main Street, Worcester; and,

Dennis F. Shine Memorial Pool, Providence Street, Worcester.

Spray Decks:

Alfond Memorial Spray Deck, 280 Charles Street, Boston;

Artesani Playground Spray Deck, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton;

Beaver Brook Spray Deck, 621 Trapelo Road, Belmont;

Bradley Palmer State Park, 40 Asbury Street, Topsfield;

Freetown State Forest Spray Deck, 105 Slab Bridge Road, Freetown;

Holyoke Heritage State Park Spray Deck, 221 Appleton Street, Holyoke;

Magazine Beach Spray Deck, 719 Memorial Drive, Cambridge;

Francis J. McCrehan Spray Deck, 359 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge;

Melnea A. Cass Memorial Spray Deck, 120 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Roxbury;

John T. Moynihan Spray Deck, 920 Truman Parkway, Hyde Park;

Neponset Landing II Spray Deck, 72 Hill Top Street, Dorchester;

North Point Spray Deck, 6 Museum Way, Cambridge;

Olsen Spray Deck, 95 Turtle Pond Parkway, Hyde Park; and,

South West Corridor Spray Decks, located at Mission Hill (One Schroder Plaza, Mission Hill), Johnson (Lamartine and Green Street, Jamaica Plain), and Stony Brook (Lamartine St & Boylston St), Jamaica Plain.

