BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has extended the outdoor dining application deadline for restaurants in the North End.

North End restaurant owners now have until Wednesday, April 13, to apply for the right to offer patio seating.

The announcement comes as restaurant owners continue to balk at the $7,500 fee that Mayor Michelle Wu put in place for the right to offer outdoor dining on North End streets this summer.

Wu recently defended the payments, saying they are needed to cover city costs because of the high density of restaurants in the historically Italian North End, and the resulting unique quality-of-life problems associated with traffic, pedestrians, trash collection and rodent control in the area.

All other neighborhoods in Boston have already launched outdoor dining for the season. The North End can begin its season on May 1.

Boston started allowing restaurants to offer al fresco dining two years ago as a way to boost business during the coronavirus pandemic.

