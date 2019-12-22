Boston families experiencing homelessness celebrate ‘Christmas in the City’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of children and parents facing homelessness got some holiday cheer Sunday with Boston’s 31st annual Christmas in the City event.

The party, which is run by volunteers and is funded by donations, featured Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Blue Man Group and other performers, with food and a present for each child. The event is for children and their parents who are experiencing homelessness or living in transitional housing.

“This may be our best turnout ever,” said event co-organizer Sparky Kennedy. “Our volunteers have been wonderful, everyone’s just kicked in and helped in every way that they could.”

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the annual party has been important to families in Boston and across the state.

“It’s about giving … but it’s also about gratitude,” Walsh said.

Kennedy said many people now volunteering were guests at past events.

“The kids are so happy, these are the moments they’re going to remember forever,” Kennedy said. “We have a lot of volunteers here that were once guests and they’re back and they’re helping other people.”

More than 13,000 additional children will get clothing, toys and other gifts.

