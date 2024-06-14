BOSTON (WHDH) - The area around TD Garden in Boston was buzzing with energy Friday just hours before tipoff in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Though the game will be taking place in Dallas, the Garden will host a watch party for Celtics fans and Boston police will shut down local roads in anticipation of celebratory crowds following a potentially series clinching win.

The Celtics hold a 3-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks, putting them one win away from their 18th NBA championship.

Tipoff in Game 4 is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

In Boston, tickets for Friday’s watch party sold out earlier this week. Tickets were available on resale sites but prices were soaring Friday afternoon, with the cheapest tickets listed on StubHub as of around 4:45 p.m. costing $98.

Outside TD Garden, stacks of barricades were in place throughout parts of the North End and downtown Boston Friday morning. By 4 p.m., police had assembled many barricades along local roads.

Boston police announced Friday afternoon that they will close Causeway Street between North Washington Street and Merrimack Street to vehicles and pedestrians at halftime of the Celtics game.

Police said no one will be allowed to re-enter businesses in the area once the streets close.

All feeder streets off Causeway Street and New Chardon Street will also close.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)