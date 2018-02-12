Boston fast-food workers join nationwide protests to push for higher minimum wage

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fast-food workers joined nationwide protests on Monday to push for a higher minimum wage.
The protests, Fight of $15, come on the 50th anniversary of the Memphis Sanitation Strike.
The protest in Boston began at the McDonalds located at 329 Washington Street at noon on Monday.
Protesters said they were fighting for a higher minimum wage and improved union rights.
