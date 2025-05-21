BOSTON (WHDH) - A federal judge in Boston has ordered U.S. officials to appear for an emergency hearing over the apparent deportation of immigrants to South Sudan and other countries.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed Wednesday it had removed eight migrants convicted of crimes. DHS said the migrants’ home countries could not receive them.

On Tuesday, the judge ruled the Trump administration should retain custody of the migrants to ensure they could be returned if he finds the removal unlawful.

