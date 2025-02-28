NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Over the weekend, the figure skating community will honor the victims of the midair crash in Washington, D.C. last month.

The Skating Club of Boston is sending three skaters to perform during the “Legacy on Ice” event, in memory of two coaches, two skaters, and their mothers, who were killed in the Potomac River crash.

In total, 67 people were killed when an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines flight near Reagan National Airport last month. Many of the passengers on the plane were returning from a skating competition in Kansas.

7News was at the skating club in Norwood Friday as the skaters rehearsed for the weekend performance, which is being held in Washington, D.C.

Skaters said they were looking forward to honoring the victims and hoped to provide some peace to their families.

“We’re always going to live with this, but this will definitely, you know, putting their names out there to the world and honoring who they were gives me some semblance of hope that their name never dies,” said skater Jimmy Ma.

Skating legends Kristi Yamaguchi and Brian Boitano will host the event. It will also include performances from some of the biggest names in skating, including Nathan Chen, Johnny Weir, Massachusetts native Nancy Kerrigan, and Scott Hamilton.

