Boston fire commissioner announces his retirement after 35 years with department

BOSTON (WHDH) - The commissioner and chief of the Boston Fire Department is hanging up his helmet after 35 years on the job.
Joseph Finn announced Monday that he is retiring on March 12.
“It’s been my honor to lead & work with the dedicated uniform & civilian staff of the BFD,” he wrote on Twitter.
Finn joined the department in October 1984 and has served as the commissioner for more than five years.
“Having risen through the ranks, it’s been a rewarding career though challenging at times,” he tweeted. “Now it is time to be with my family more but continuing on a part time basis in the fire service as I weigh several opportunities. Stay Safe and Protected. Thank You All.”
