Boston fire commissioner announces his retirement after 35 years with department

BOSTON (WHDH) - The commissioner and chief of the Boston Fire Department is hanging up his helmet after 35 years on the job.

Joseph Finn announced Monday that he is retiring on March 12.

“It’s been my honor to lead & work with the dedicated uniform & civilian staff of the BFD,” he wrote on Twitter.

Finn joined the department in October 1984 and has served as the commissioner for more than five years.

“Having risen through the ranks, it’s been a rewarding career though challenging at times,” he tweeted. “Now it is time to be with my family more but continuing on a part time basis in the fire service as I weigh several opportunities. Stay Safe and Protected. Thank You All.”

After 35+ yrs, the last 5 1/2 as Commissioner/Chief of Dept., I am retiring March 12th. It’s been my honor to lead & work with the dedicated uniform & civilian staff of the BFD. Tremendous support from Mayor @Marty_Walsh and a great, beneficial relationship with @Local_718 (1-3) pic.twitter.com/vLQvIHfDS9 — Commissioner JoeFinn (@ChiefJoeFinn) March 2, 2020

I’ll miss the great support we receive in the neighborhoods but know that the men & women who make up the BFD are the best; highly trained professionals who serve with distinction and compassion.Trucks & tools are nice but it’s Boots on the Ground that make our mission work (2-3) pic.twitter.com/r0BM6Hdq9R — Commissioner JoeFinn (@ChiefJoeFinn) March 2, 2020

