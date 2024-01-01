BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke issued a statement Sunday thanking the department’s agency partners who assisted when a man allegedly opened fire as crews were responding to a blaze at a building in Mattapan.

In a statement posted to the department’s X account, Commissioner Paul F. Burke wrote, “I am grateful that the fire and active shooter incident yesterday did not result in any injury to our firefighters, police officers or residents. As firefighters, our main focus at any fire is the rescue of residents and the extinguishment of the fire but this incident heightened the danger level for all of our first responders. The multi-agency cooperation was a role model of how a coordinated response should work and undoubtedly saved lives. Thank you to all of the Boston firefighters for their professionalism at yesterday’s incident and thank you to the responding Boston Police officers for protecting our firefighters at a very dangerous scene.”

The man accused of opening fire during the firefight was taken into custody by police and transported to the hospital with a leg injury. His name has not been released.

Boston Fire Commissioner Paul Burke statement on the Fire and active shooter incident . pic.twitter.com/skmefCD6Zy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 31, 2023

