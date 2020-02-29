Boston fire crews battle Hyde Park blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a triple-decker in Hyde Park on Saturday.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Readville Street around 4:45 p.m. found heavy flames in the rear of the three-story building.
The fire has since been knocked down.
All of the occupants were safely evacuated.
Eight adults and three children were displaced.
The cause remains under investigation.
