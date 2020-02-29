Boston fire crews battle Hyde Park blaze

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a triple-decker in Hyde Park on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Readville Street around 4:45 p.m. found heavy flames in the rear of the three-story building.

The fire has since been knocked down.

All of the occupants were safely evacuated.

Eight adults and three children were displaced.

The cause remains under investigation.

Companies are starting to make up . There are 8 adults and 3 children displaced. BFD-FIU and ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ to help with housing. There are no injuries to report . pic.twitter.com/A7rImUjEXl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 29, 2020

Heavy fire knocked down from the three family building. All occupants were safely evacuated. Major overhauling being done. pic.twitter.com/KT5E1caycc — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 29, 2020

The fire is thru the roof, a second alarm has been ordered. All companies are working pic.twitter.com/MeBjiEtRLI — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 29, 2020

At approximately 4:45 pm a building fire at 84 Readville St. Hyde Park heavy fire from the rear of the building. pic.twitter.com/kLVhElE3wB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 29, 2020

