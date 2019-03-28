Burn victim pulled from water as fire crews battle massive brush fire in Fenway area

BOSTON (WHDH) - A burn victim was pulled from the water as Boston fire crews battled a large brush fire that broke out in the Fenway neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Video shot by Sky7 HD around 11 a.m. showed heavy flames burning on the ground near Boylston Avenue and a massive plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters could be seen working to get water onto the scorched area along the Muddy River.

One person was taken to an area hospital with burn injuries, according to Boston EMS. The Boston Fire Department says firefighters were forced to go into the water to rescue the victim.

Tower Ladder Ladder with survival suits went in the water to rescue a man that suffered burns. pic.twitter.com/egF36Xn4DA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 28, 2019

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition. Their name has not been released.

Smoke could be seen for miles as a thick black cloud overtook the city skyline.

The flames have since been knocked down.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

