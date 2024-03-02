BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews worked quickly to keep a three-alarm fire in Dorchester from spreading to an adjacent home on Saturday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Bowdoin Street around 6 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the second-floor of a multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Crews used eight aerial ladders to contain the blaze and there were no reported injuries.

One person has been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Thousands of feet of hose to make up as the 1st companies start to make up. Detail companies will remain on scene to check for any hot spots. pic.twitter.com/MMdSFtZF1h — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

Deputy Chief Brian Tully briefs the media on the 3 alarm fire on Bowdoin st. this https://t.co/vHhiwCiqNE injuries to report, 1 resident was displaced by the fire , the BFD-FIU on scene to determine the cause of the fire. pic.twitter.com/IPwxklIvY2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

Companies did a great job using 8 Aerial Ladders , the Tower and multiple ground ladders to attack the fire pic.twitter.com/CAdoU8iLhQ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

The close proximity of the buildings Companies working to keep the Fire spreading thru the adjacent building. Multiple lines in the exposure building working to contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/s2rP0vWrCp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

A 3rd alarm has been ordered all members have been evacuated from the building. pic.twitter.com/9MfYaKWuyV — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

The 2 alarm fire is at 418-420 Bowdoin st Dorchester. pic.twitter.com/BHjTFRtDyX — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 2, 2024

