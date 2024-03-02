BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews worked quickly to keep a three-alarm fire in Dorchester from spreading to an adjacent home on Saturday morning.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Bowdoin Street around 6 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the second-floor of a multi-family home, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Crews used eight aerial ladders to contain the blaze and there were no reported injuries.
One person has been displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)