Boston fire crews battling massive brush fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are responding to a large brush fire that broke out in the Fenway on Thursday.

Video shot by Sky7-HD showed heavy flames burning on the ground near Boylston Avenue and a massive plume of smoke billowing into the sky.

Firefighters could be seen working to get water onto the scorched area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)