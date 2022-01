BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews rescued a person from the tracks at the Chinatown MBTA station on Friday.

A technical rescue crew responded to a report of a person on the tracks around 12:45 p.m.

They were transported to a nearby hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

