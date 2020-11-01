Boston fire crews rescue person trapped in elevator

Courtesy Boston Fire Department

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews rescued a person from an elevator shaft two stories below ground on Sunday, officials said.

A tech rescue team responding to a report of a person trapped in a blind elevator shaft on Washington Street at 9:30 a.m. found an individual trapped and used ladders, ropes, and a harness to extricate them to safety, according to the Boston Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries.

 

