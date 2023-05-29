BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters raced to the rescue of two trapped residents as a fire consumed a multi-family home in Dorchester early Monday morning, officials said.
Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 309 Adams St. around midnight found heavy flames coming from the third floor and used a 35-foot ground ladder and an aerial ladder to rescue two trapped residents from the third floor, according to Acting Deputy Fire Chief Gerald Hogan.
The majority of the fire was contained to the third floor and the flames were quickly knocked down.
Twelve people were displaced and one was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)