BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters raced to the rescue of two trapped residents as a fire consumed a multi-family home in Dorchester early Monday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 309 Adams St. around midnight found heavy flames coming from the third floor and used a 35-foot ground ladder and an aerial ladder to rescue two trapped residents from the third floor, according to Acting Deputy Fire Chief Gerald Hogan.

The majority of the fire was contained to the third floor and the flames were quickly knocked down.

Twelve people were displaced and one was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Acting Deputy Hogan briefed the media about 2nd alarm fire at 309 Adams St Dorchester. 12 adults are displaced, 1 transported by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ . ⁦@RedCrossMA⁩ & neighborhood Assistance on scene to help. Detail companies are on scene. Damages estimated at $500,000.+ pic.twitter.com/0WRNtE135x — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 29, 2023

A great job by the 1st due companies to get multiple lines and ladders to the building to contain the fire to the 3rd floor, and rescue the residents. The heavy fire and smoke was quickly knocked down. pic.twitter.com/mDTzKSqu8t — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 29, 2023

At approximately midnight heavy fire on the 3rd floor of 3 family occupied building . Companies were able to rescue 2 residents from the 3rd floor. One resident was rescued using a 35 foot ground ladder and the other was rescued by the aerial ladder. pic.twitter.com/kd2dfrEWkJ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 29, 2023

