Boston fire crews respond to chemical spill at Northeastern University

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews responded to Northeastern University Monday mornig for reports of a chemical spill.

A glass bottle broke and released lithium chloride inside a confined laboratory.

One woman had to be evaluated by EMS because a drop of the chemical splashed onto her arm. Officials said she is going to be OK.

The spill was safely contained the Boston Fire Department deemed the air quality safe.

“Nobody was injured, we were able to go in and investigate, the product was safely confined at that point, and the hazmat cleanup technicians will be in a little while to get everything squared away,” District Chief Dennis Keeley said.

Fire officials said that lithium chloride is only dangerous in massive quantities.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)