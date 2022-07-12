BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire crews have closed off the area from Congress and State Streets to Post Office Square while responding to a call on Congress Street.

The call came in at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday for a reported manhole fire on Congress Street, according to Boston Police.

Congress Street is down to one lane on the outbound side from State Street to Water Street. Police are there to monitor traffic.

There are no reported injuries.

Eversource crews are on the scene repairing the damage.

Officials said it is unclear how the manhole fire started.

This comes after two recent manhole explosions in Downtown that shattered a window and sent one woman to the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)