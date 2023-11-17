The Boston Fire Department was called to a heavy fire in Mattapan Friday morning, successfully knocking down the blaze.

Crews arrived at the two-and-a-half story building on Rector Street to find billowing smoke and flames shooting through the roof and upper level walls.

“Heavy fire [through] the roof as companies continue to chase the fire through the building,” officials posted to X. “Companies have to work around the wires to reach the roof as the fire is traveling in the eaves.”

The department reported that the fire had been knocked down shortly after 11 a.m.

Six adults were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported.

