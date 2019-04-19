Boston fire crews responding Level 3 hazmat situation on Deer Island

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are responding to a reported Level 3 hazmat situation on Deer Island.
The incident on Taft Avenue involved an over-pressurized 55-gallon drum that was filled with hazardous waste products.
No additional information was immediately available.
