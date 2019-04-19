Boston fire crews responding Level 3 hazmat situation on Deer Island

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire crews are responding to a reported Level 3 hazmat situation on Deer Island.

The incident on Taft Avenue involved an over-pressurized 55-gallon drum that was filled with hazardous waste products.

No additional information was immediately available.

We sent in an entry team under air in level B suits to release the pressure from the drum. There were no exposures or spills . There are no injuries to report. We evacuated the building as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/xooyVLAnrM — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 19, 2019

A level 3,Hazmat at 190 Taft aveDeer Island for a 55 gallon drum that was filled with hazardous waste products that was over pressurized. pic.twitter.com/FUqUqcJt9v — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 19, 2019

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)