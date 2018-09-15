Boston fire crews searching for possible swimmer in distress

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching the waters off South Boston after receiving a report of a person struggling to swim.

A caller reported seeing someone struggling in the water near a buoy in the area of K Street and Columbia Road, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston Fire Department boats are on the scene but have not been able to locate anyone in the area.

