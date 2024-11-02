BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department on Saturday will celebrate the service of Patty Donovan, who became the city’s first female firefighter 40 years ago, and her inspirational story that has motivated more women to join.

Donovan spoke with 7’s Amaka Ubaka about her decision to join the department in 1984.

“It was a little overwhelming, I was in a class that had 56 of us, it was 55 men and me,” she recalled.

Fighting fires runs in her family. Her two brothers and her father were also Boston firefighters. She was assigned to Engine 50 in Charlestown because it was the only fire house in the city that had a separate bathroom for women.

“I’m looking at the ladders and all the things I would have to do and thought, did I get myself in too deep?” she recalled.

But after battling through the obstacles, Donovan inspired other women to join.

Retired firefighter Irene Foley wet on to become the department’s first woman to be promoted to lieutenant and then captain.

“I had to overcome the fact that I was the only girl in the firehouse and I had to put that behind and put that aside and say you just have to think like a firefighter,” she said.

Donovan and Foley paved the way for the department’s new female firefighters, including Kristen Brass.

“When the idea occurred to me, I just couldn’t stop until I achieved it,” she said. “I feel like everyone was really happy for me, really encouraging.”

The department will host a gala on Saturday to honor Donovan’s career and celebrate all female firefighters.

