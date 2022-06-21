BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire Department Commissioner John ‘Jack’ Dempsey confirmed Tuesday morning that he will be retiring at the end of this month.

“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the City of Boston and the Boston Fire Department as the Commissioner,” Dempsey wrote in a statement. “It has been an amazing 36 plus years as a firefighter. I retire with no regrets and can only hope I have earned the respect of the members of the Boston Fire Department.”

The now 65-year-old commissioner held multiple leadership positions during his time including Chief of Operations for the department and the Boston Fire Marshal. Dempsey was appointed to commissioner in 2020.

“Mayor Walsh gave me a historical opportunity stepping in at the beginning of the pandemic,” Dempsey wrote. “Mayor Walsh, Mayor Janey, and Mayor Wu have been extremely supportive of my leadership style and allowed me the latitude necessary to steer the department through these rough seas.”

“Commissioner Dempsey has provided steadfast leadership for our city and the Boston Fire Department throughout these extremely challenging years of the pandemic,” Mayor Wu said in a statement. “I’m grateful for his guidance and partnership for our new administration, and we thank him for his more than 35 years of service as a firefighter. While he will be missed, Commissioner Dempsey has set a strong foundation for the next leader of the Boston Fire Department.”

The interview process for a new commissioner is ongoing.

