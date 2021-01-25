Boston Fire Department creates cadet program to increase diversity

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department is creating a new hiring program to increase diversity, officials said.

The new program allows the fire chief to appoint any qualified resident between the ages of 18 and 25 to be a fire cadet. Supporters said the program would make the department more diverse, if it’s used properly.

“It not only will definitely be a tool for us to create greater diversity in the fire department, but it also has to be done right,” said Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell. “We have to be very intentional in making sure that there are people of color and women definitely represented in the cadet program.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)