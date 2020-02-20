Boston Fire Department gets new apparatus to help assist with flooding, brush fires

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department has added a versatile new truck to its vehicle fleet that will be used to assist with an array of emergency responses, including flooding caused by storms and brush fires that break out in remote areas.

The specialty apparatus was custom built to the exact specifications of the department and is equipped with a Kubota diesel engine, an Acela Monterra chassis, 46-inch tires, a 22-inch ground clearance, and 50-inch water fording capability, according to Fire Engineering.

The truck features a skid unit with a supply of 1,000 gallons of water and 60 gallons of foam, mounted hoses, an extended operator’s deck, an aluminum tuckaway liftgate with a 3,000-pound lift capacity, two aluminum slide ladders, and a lighting package that includes emergency, ground, and scene lights.

Dozens of Boston firefighters have already completed extensive training with the new truck.

