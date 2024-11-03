BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department on Saturday celebrated the service of Patty Donovan, who became the city’s first female firefighter 40 years ago, and her inspirational story that has motivated more women to join.

Speaking at the event, which also honored all of the department’s female firefighters, Donovan said, “From the academy where I was just getting started to Engine 50, Engine 4, Engine 3, and the Fire Investigations Unit, we’ve always been one team … I’ve been respected for what I brought to the job and have felt great admiration for my firefighter sisters and brothers for their contributions and who they are as people. I’ll forever be grateful for the bonds and friendships I’ve developed over the years.”

The event was emceed by 7’s Amaka Ubaka. Prior to the celebration, Donovan told Ubaka about her decision to join the department in 1984.

“It was a little overwhelming, I was in a class that had 56 of us, it was 55 men and me,” she recalled.

Fighting fires runs in her family. Her two brothers and her father were also Boston firefighters. She was assigned to Engine 50 in Charlestown because it was the only fire house in the city that had a separate bathroom for women.

“I’m looking at the ladders and all the things I would have to do and thought, did I get myself in too deep?” she recalled.

But after battling through the obstacles, Donovan inspired other women to join.

Retired firefighter Irene Foley wet on to become the department’s first woman to be promoted to lieutenant and then captain.

“I had to overcome the fact that I was the only girl in the firehouse and I had to put that behind and put that aside and say you just have to think like a firefighter,” she said.

Donovan and Foley paved the way for the department’s new female firefighters, including Kristen Brass.

“When the idea occurred to me, I just couldn’t stop until I achieved it,” she said. “I feel like everyone was really happy for me, really encouraging.”

