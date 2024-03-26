BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department marked 10 years since two firefighters lost their lives in a fast-moving fire in the Back Bay with a somber ceremony on Tuesday.

Boston Fire Lt. Ed Walsh and Firefighter Michael Kennedy died after becoming trapped in the basement of a burning building on Beacon Street in March 2014.

Mayor Michelle Wu honored their memory at the memorial.

“Communities might not ever become whole again after losing a hero but it helps us heal a little bit to continue to lift up their memories, their legacy, and to keep taking actions in their honor,” Wu said.

An investigation determined the fire was sparked by welders who were working on a neighboring building.

