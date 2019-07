BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department is mourning the tragic loss of a firefighter killed in the line of duty.

The department posted a photo of Lieutenant LeRoi Rodriguez who they say died in the line of duty.

Fire officials do not say how exactly or when he died.

Our sincere condolences to family and friends of our brother, Lieutenant LeRoi Rodriguez of Ladder 25 who Died in the Line of Duty. Rest In Peace, we will never forget . @ChiefJoeFinn @LOCAL_718 @iaff @CityOfBoston pic.twitter.com/BowX6TcOct — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 17, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)