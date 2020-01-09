BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department plans to honor the life of Lt. Kevin Kelley who tragically died when his truck crashed into a Mission Hill building 11 years ago.

Members of Ladder 26 and Engine 37 will gather at the site of the crash on Huntington Avenue Wednesday at 10 a.m. in remembrance of Kelley.

On Jan. 9, 2009, Kelley and members of his crew were returning from a call when the brakes of their fire truck failed, sending them barreling down a steep hill and into a building.

Kelley, a 30-year veteran of the department, was in the front seat and died on impact.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)