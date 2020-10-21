Boston Fire Department’s newly certified dog assists in Southie car fire probe

Credit: Boston Fire Dept.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department introduced its newest investigator on Wednesday.

Robbie is a yellow lab and was officially certified as an FIU investigator this fall.

The department said Robbie is assisting as they investigate two cars that went up in flames in South Boston early Tuesday morning.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending