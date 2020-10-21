Boston Fire Department’s newly certified dog assists in Southie car fire probe

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Fire Department introduced its newest investigator on Wednesday.

Robbie is a yellow lab and was officially certified as an FIU investigator this fall.

The department said Robbie is assisting as they investigate two cars that went up in flames in South Boston early Tuesday morning.

Meet Boston’s newest member of the FIU Division. ROBBIE, who was officially certified this fall was seen helping assist in the investigation of the car fires in South Boston. Photos courtesy @LiveBoston617 pic.twitter.com/nEKDx3l5x2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 21, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)