BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire Department arson dogs Keegan and Robbie got some very well-deserved recognition for their hard work Tuesday night.

The two pups were photographed hanging out with Sox mascots Wally and Tessie at the game.

Robbie and Keegan are yellow labs who have been officially certified as FIU investigators.

Keegan and Robbie show Wally & Tessie some love as they were honored by the ⁦@RedSox⁩ for their service to the community before the game. Fire investigators Lieutenant Thomas Murray, & Eric Wirtz with Keegan and Robbie make a great team. # Go Sox pic.twitter.com/zqIDePb9YK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 11, 2021

Thier handlers and fire investigators Lieutenant Thomas Murray and Eric Wirtz also attended.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)