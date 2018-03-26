Boston Fire Dept. honors 2 firefighters killed in 2014 Back Bay fire

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Boston Fire Department held a ceremony Monday to remember the two firefighters killed in a Back Bay fire on this day four years ago.

Firefighters lined up Monday afternoon outside the Beacon Street brownstone where the fire happened. At 2:42 p.m., they held a moment of silence at the exact moment when the first alarm for the fire was called back in 2014.

Lt. Ed Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy were both killed when they were trapped in the apartment’s basement by an explosion.

Firefighters said the fire sparked from a welding accident which burned for some time before it was detected. The wind also made it difficult to fight the fire. In the time since the fire, Boston’s fire department has improved its safety practices.

Boston Firefighters from District 4 observe a moment of silence at 2:42 pm today in front of 298 Beacon St. to acknowledge the 4 yr. anniversary of fallen Firefighters Lt. Ed Walsh & FF Michael Kennedy. @ChiefJoeFinn & @LOCAL_718 President Rich Paris were present. pic.twitter.com/VBlwVylPIa — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 26, 2018

