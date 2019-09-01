Boston Fire Dive Rescue Team rescue fisherman trapped in current, clinging to pier

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire Dive Rescue Team divers rescued a fisherman who was trapped in the current and clinging to a pier in the Dorchester Bay Basin Sunday morning.
Boston fire divers arrived at the scene around 6:45 a.m. where they saw a fisherman clinging to the pier at Beads Bridge in Dorchester.
Crews say the fisherman was in approximately 8 to 10 ft. of water for about 20 minutes before being rescued.
The fisherman suffered minor injuries.
No additional information has been released.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)