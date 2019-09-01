Boston Fire Dive Rescue Team rescue fisherman trapped in current, clinging to pier

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Fire Dive Rescue Team divers rescued a fisherman who was trapped in the current and clinging to a pier in the Dorchester Bay Basin Sunday morning.

Boston fire divers arrived at the scene around 6:45 a.m. where they saw a fisherman clinging to the pier at Beads Bridge in Dorchester.

Crews say the fisherman was in approximately 8 to 10 ft. of water for about 20 minutes before being rescued.

The fisherman suffered minor injuries.

No additional information has been released.

At approximately 6:45 Boston Fire divers rescued a fisherman who was trapped in the current clinging to the pier at Beads bridge in Dorchester. The fisherman was in approx 8 to 10 feet of water for about 20 minutes before being rescued and suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/Qv9aJNRwCe — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 1, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)