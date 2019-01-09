Boston Fire Lt. Kevin Kelley honored on 10th anniversary of death

BOSTON (WHDH) - Family, friends, and fellow firefighters honored Lt. Kevin Kelley Wednesday, 10 years after he tragically died when his fire truck crashed into a Mission Hill building.

On Jan. 9, 2009, Kelley and members of his crew were returning from a call when the brakes of their fire truck failed, sending them barreling down a steep hill and slamming into a building on Huntington Avenue.

Kelley was in the front seat and died on impact.

“We’re here for support and to say how proud we are of Kevin and proud we are to be a member of your family,” one firefighter said during Wednesday’s ceremony.

Kelley was a 30-year veteran of the department, and his legacy still lives on.

His dedication, and the department’s support over the past 10 years, have inspired one of his daughters to join the force.

“I’m really honored to walk in my dad’s footsteps and carry on the tradition of working for the fire department,” Susan Kelley said.

The crash site is now proudly decorated with a plaque honoring Kelley and a special wreath laid today.

Boston firefighters say the lieutenant’s ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten.

One firefighter said: “Let the family know we haven’t forgotten. and we never will forget.”

