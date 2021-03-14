Boston fire officials credit passing ambulance with alerting them to fire that displaced 11

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials are crediting a passing ambulance with alerting crews to a house fire in Dorchester on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Harvard Avenue used ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze, which spread to a nearby building due to high winds.

Eleven people were displaced.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Companies responded to fire showing at 18 Harvard Av in Dorchester . Thx to @BOSTON_EMS ambulance 22 driving by . 11 people displaced but safe. pic.twitter.com/wwpB5wDV7E — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 14, 2021

Do to strong wind, the exposure building next doors roof caught on fire. Companies quickly spread out to cover 2nd building. pic.twitter.com/yfhSLjAyTK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 14, 2021

