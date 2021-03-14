Boston fire officials credit passing ambulance with alerting them to fire that displaced 11

Courtesy Boston Fire Department.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston fire officials are crediting a passing ambulance with alerting crews to a house fire in Dorchester on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Harvard Avenue used ladder trucks to extinguish the blaze, which spread to a nearby building due to high winds.

Eleven people were displaced.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

