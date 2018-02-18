Boston Fire: Officials respond to water main break in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire said officials responded to a water main break around 9:37 a.m. on Dorchester Avenue in South Boston.
The water main break happened at next to Broadway Station. Water from the break was pouring into a nearby construction site as well as Broadway Station.
Officials closed part of Dorchester Ave while National Grid, Boston Police, MBTA Transit and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission work to repair the break and contain the water.
Broadway Station remains open.
