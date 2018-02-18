Boston Fire: Officials respond to water main break in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire said officials responded to a water main break around 9:37 a.m. on Dorchester Avenue in South Boston.

The water main break happened at next to Broadway Station. Water from the break was pouring into a nearby construction site as well as Broadway Station.

Officials closed part of Dorchester Ave while National Grid, Boston Police, MBTA Transit and the Boston Water and Sewer Commission work to repair the break and contain the water.

Broadway Station remains open.

Dorchester Ave. Broadway Bridge in bound to Boston closed. In to South Boston open. pic.twitter.com/aNF23GkBsl — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 18, 2018

Response at 9:37am for a water main break on Dorchester Ave at Broadway in South Boston. Water draining into adjacent construction site and @MBTA Broadway Station. Station remains open. @BOSTON_WATER on scene working on shutting off pic.twitter.com/7oyjoxg0A3 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 18, 2018

