BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters were evacuated from the East Boston firehouse Thursday after high levels of chemicals were detected.
A Level 3 Hazmat was reported after high levels of Hydrogen cyanide and Hydrogen sulfate were found in the air, according to Deputy Chief Shaffer.
It was later determined that the chemical release was the result of overcharged batteries on a spare fire apparatus and air quality was quickly returned to normal.
No one was hurt.
