The Boston Fire Department responded to a large fire in a two-family home on Market Street Sunday night.

No one was hurt in the blaze, which broke out in the attic.

The fire department said six people were displaced by the fire; several pets were rescued from the building.

Officials estimated the damages from the fire will be around $250,000.

