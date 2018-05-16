BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – A Boston firefighter accused of raping a child was rushed from his jail cell to a local hospital early Wednesday morning, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighter Samuel Perez Rosado, 38, was found to be in medical distress by an officer patrolling his jail block at 2 a.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Officers immediately began performing CPR on Perez Rosado and Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Perez Rosado, who works at the Engine 10/Tower Ladder 3 company, was arrested while on duty last week after police say he had sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 12 and 16, according to court paperwork.

Perez Rosado has been working for the department for between five and six years and is currently on administrative leave, fire officials said.

In a statement, Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said, “Firefighter Samuel Perez has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation. Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the sensitivity of the investigation, the Boston Fire Department is unable to provide any further comment on this matter.”

Perez Rosado appeared in South Boston District Court Monday, facing the charges of rape of a child and assault and battery. His bail was set at $50,000 cash.

He is due back in court June 13.

