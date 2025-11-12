BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter accused of sex trafficking and aggravated child rape charges has been released on bail following his arraignment, officials said.

James Corbett, 60, of Brockton, was arraigned in West Roxbury Boston Municipal Court on charges of trafficking a person uner 18 for sexual servitude, two counts of aggravated rape of a child, two counts of rape of a child, three counts of idecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child 14 or over, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

He was released Thursday on $25,000 bail and ordered to home confinement monitored by GPS, to have no contact with children under 16, and to surrender his passport and any firearms.

Corbett will return to court Dec. 22 for a probable cause hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)