BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter facing indecent assault allegations is expected back in court Tuesday for a pre-trial hearing.

David Sanchez, 37, was arraigned in mid-April on charges of assault and battery and indecent assault on a person over the age of 14, according to the Boston Municipal Clerk’s Office. The charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Jan. 14 at the Jamaica Plain firehouse on Centre Street, where a woman accused Sanchez of making unwanted advances.

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said in a statement that the department is taking the allegations “very seriously.”

“The Boston Fire Department takes these allegations very seriously and they warrant our full attention. As a result, Firefighter Sanchez has been placed on administrative leave while this situation is adjudicated through the court system,” Finn said. “We will continue to monitor this situation and take swift and appropriate action if and when it is necessary.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)