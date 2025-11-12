BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter was arrested and is accused of sex trafficking charges.

James Corbett, 60, was in court Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the victim told them last week that Corbett would assault her and pay her to keep quiet.

Corbett is due back in court next month.

7NEWS has reached out to Corbett’s attorney for comment but has yet to hear back.

